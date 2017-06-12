Tongan parliament lost for words to i...

Tongan parliament lost for words to include woman MP

Thursday Jun 8

The Tongan parliament found itself in a bit of a bind this week when it struggled to find a word to encompass all its members, including the sole woman MP, Akosita Lavulavu. The MPs were approving a letter in response to King Tupou VI's speech opening the current parliamentary session, and one word used in the letter - "matu'a" - was rejected by Lord Havea Tu'iha'angana, on the grounds that it referred to a group of old men, the Matangi Tonga Online website reports .

Chicago, IL

