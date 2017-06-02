Tonga High School marks 70th Anniversary

Tonga High School is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in Nuku'alofa with a range of events, from June 1-5. Ex-students, going back to the founding year of 1947, joined in a happy colourful parade through central Nuku'alofa this morning Friday, June 2, led by three pioneers Lady Tuna Fielakepa, Kelepi Po'uliva'ati and Lolohea Tupouniua.

