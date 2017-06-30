Serious Fraud Office raids iwi river trust headquarters
Roger Pikia is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, but remains chair of the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust. The Serious Fraud Office has swooped on the headquarters of a trust tasked with cleaning up the Waikato River, as part of its investigation into the organisation's chairman.
