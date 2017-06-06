Questions raised as secretive Va'epopua development ignores lagoon pollution warnings

Important questions over massive environmental damage caused by site works for the Va'epopua 18-holes golf course and its associated commercial developments remain unanswered, in spite of fears that the project is killing the reef and endangering the health and fishing livelihoods of its coastal communities. Aerial photographs taken after heavy rains in May revealed that the project's canal, a one to two kilometres long open drainage channel dug into the reef, has turned a putrid green - the colour of algae often associated with "sick waterways" in developing countries.

