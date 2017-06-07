Protect these priceless sites from de...

Protect these priceless sites from desecration

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Matangi Tonga

A distinguished academic, Patrick V. Kirch, Chancellor's Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, University of California, Berkeley, who specializes in the ancient Pacific, urged Tonga's Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva to protect the Va'epopua Sia Heu Lupe mound complex from desecration two years ago. Today he has released to Matangi Tonga the letter he wrote to the I write this letter as an archaeologist who specializes in the ancient cultures of the Pacific Islands, and one who many years ago carried out an archaeological study of Niuatoputapu Island in the Kingdom of Tonga.

