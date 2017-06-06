Prisoner re-captured

Amoni Fifita was re-captured by Tonga Police on Monday, June 5 after escaping from custody at the Magistrate's Court in Nuku'alofa last month, 8 May. The Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said today, he was re-captured from an area near the village of Fatai, at around 4:00pm. Police would like to thank members of the public for the information and assistance provided during the search for the escaped prisoner."

