Prisoner re-captured

Amoni Fifita was re-captured by Tonga Police on Monday, June 5 after escaping from custody at the Magistrate's Court in Nuku'alofa last month, 8 May. The Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said today, he was re-captured from an area near the village of Fatai, at around 4:00pm. Police would like to thank members of the public for the information and assistance provided during the search for the escaped prisoner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.