PGC not happy
Pacific Games Council is disappointed with the Tongan government on why it did not consulted the council first before withdrawing from hosting the 2019 Pacific Games. "The PGC expressed its disappointment in not being consulted before the decision was taken and in the Government's unwillingness to negotiate a solution for whatever financial concerns it had," he said in the report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
