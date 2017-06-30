NZ to deliver air traffic control ser...

NZ to deliver air traffic control services for Pacific

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Scoop

Airways New Zealand will continue to deliver air traffic control services to Niue, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and the Kingdom of Tonga after the contract was re-signed in Christchurch today, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says. "The Pacific Upper Airspace agreement we have with these four countries is a significant part of Airways New Zealand's involvement with the Pacific region, Airways also provides all New Zealand's air navigation services," Mr Bridges says.

Chicago, IL

