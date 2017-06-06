New community hall for Haveluliku doubles as cyclone shelter

A ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new community multi-purpose hall for the village of Haveluliku in eastern Tongatapu was officiated by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva on 31 May. Vili Mahe Lutua, the Town Officer of Haveluliku said that the new multi-purpose hall is jointly funded by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which has donated $40,000; the International Fund for Agricultural Development Tonga Trust, and the Haveluliku community.

