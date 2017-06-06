King unveils founder's monument at Tonga High School
Ana Kavaefiafi a member of an ex-students committee said the monument was initiated and funded by ex-students, as a reminder of the importance and dedication to the founder. In addition, a replica of the Faa'i Mata clock tower from the old school building that was burnt down on October 1, 2000, was also unveiled.
