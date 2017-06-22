Judgment on dismissal of broadcaster expected next week
A judgement on a judicial review filed by the former General Manager of Tonga Broadcasting Commission Nanise Fifita against government, on the termination of her contract is expected to be made next week. After hearing from counsel, the Chief Justice is expected to deliver his judgment in a week's time, at the Supreme Court in Nuku'alofa.
