House lost for words to describe woman MP

Yesterday

Parliament House, Nuku'alofa, 1 June 2017. With one woman in the House, the Tongan Parliament suffered something of an identity crisis this morning as members tried to find an appropriate term to reference themselves in their letter responding to King Tupou There was a dispute over the use of the word "Matu'a", in reference to mature elderly members of parliament.

