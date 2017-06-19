Ha'apai first to reach 50% renewable ...

Ha'apai first to reach 50% renewable energy generation

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Ha'apai will be the first islands group in Tonga to achieve 50% generation from renewable energy, after the commissioning of the Ha Masani Solar Facility by the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, The Ha Masani Solar Facility is rated at 550 kWp with associated 660kWh battery energy storage, which gives Ha'apai capacity to become the first island in Tonga to reach 50% generation from renewable energy. This major achievement is another step forward for Tonga in realizing its national goal of 50% renewable electricity generation by 2020.

Chicago, IL

