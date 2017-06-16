Go 'Ikale Tahi

Go 'Ikale Tahi

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tongans will be crowding around their televisions and radios this evening as the national rugby team 'Ikale Tahi faces Wales at 6:30pm Tongan time, in a match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Nuku'alofa work places today were full of red-dressed supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC