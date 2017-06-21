First Tongan JP in Waitaki

First Tongan JP in Waitaki

The Tongan community in the region of Waitaki in New Zealand, are applauding the recent appointment of Kaliopeta Talanoa Palu as a Justice of Peace in their town. She is one of only 25 people of Tongan descent in New Zealand to be appointed as a Justice of Peace.

Chicago, IL

