Fiji will not be expressing any interest to host 2019 Pacific Games - FASANOC President
With expectations that the Pacific Games Council will shortly be seeking an alternate venue for the 2019 Pacific Games, FASANOC President Joe Rodan, has today announced that Fiji will not be expressing an interest to host the Games. Rodan says that while Fiji has most of the facilities and organisational support required, Fiji is standing back in favour of another Pacific country.
