Court rules in favour of Pohiva and P...

Court rules in favour of Pohiva and PSA to recover TongaSat documents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of an application by the Public Service Association and 'Akilisi Pohiva to recover further documents from defendants, Kingdom of Tonga and Tongsat, in an ongoing legal proceeding, in which they essentially claimed the unlawful payment of millions to Tongasat, for the use of orbital slots by a Chinese company. $25,450,000 made by the Government of the People's Republic of China to the Government of Tonga in May 2011, which was then paid to or for the benefit of Tongasat in around June 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC