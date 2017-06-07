Court rules in favour of Pohiva and PSA to recover TongaSat documents

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of an application by the Public Service Association and 'Akilisi Pohiva to recover further documents from defendants, Kingdom of Tonga and Tongsat, in an ongoing legal proceeding, in which they essentially claimed the unlawful payment of millions to Tongasat, for the use of orbital slots by a Chinese company. $25,450,000 made by the Government of the People's Republic of China to the Government of Tonga in May 2011, which was then paid to or for the benefit of Tongasat in around June 2011.

