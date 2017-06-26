Character building for students to bu...

Character building for students to build a stronger future

Sunday Read more: Matangi Tonga

A select group of 20 young Tongan adolescents are attending a new "character-building program" this week in Nuku'alofa to help them see how they can build a stronger future for Tonga by working together. The pilot program will involve mentoring and building relationships between former rival boys schools.

