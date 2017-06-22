Bruno Banani weds Silia Leger in Tonga
Tonga's first ever Winter Olympian, Bruno Banani married Silia Leger at the Catholic Basilica Church in Nuku'alofa, Tonga yesterday, 21 June 2017. The couple has yet to decide whether they will reside in Tonga or in Germany where Bruno plays rugby with the Leipzig Rugby Club.
