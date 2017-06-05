US Coast Guard find missing fisherman...

US Coast Guard find missing fisherman on way home from Auckland

Thursday May 25 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

An RNZAF Hercules C-130, similar to the US Coast Guard plane involved in the search and rescue operation./File A US Coast Guard plane on its way home after a training exercise in Auckland has found a group of missing Tongan fishermen in the Pacific. New Zealand Search and Rescue officer Greg Johnston said the crew was "about to head home" from Whenuapai when the Tongan Police called.

