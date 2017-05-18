Tonga signs on for $8.94 million smar...

Tonga signs on for $8.94 million smart meter network

Carl Sanft, and Gavin Van Tonder, signing of working contract between the Common Board Utilities and Itron Global Trading, Nuku'alofa, 10 My 2017. Tonga will be the first country in the Pacific region to have a network that can remotely read both water and electricity meters, to be installed at a cost of $8.94 million pa'anga.

Chicago, IL

