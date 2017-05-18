Tonga signs on for $8.94 million smart meter network
Carl Sanft, and Gavin Van Tonder, signing of working contract between the Common Board Utilities and Itron Global Trading, Nuku'alofa, 10 My 2017. Tonga will be the first country in the Pacific region to have a network that can remotely read both water and electricity meters, to be installed at a cost of $8.94 million pa'anga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC