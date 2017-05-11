THS student wins Japanese speech contest

THS student wins Japanese speech contest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Milika Fifita , a Form Seven student of Tonga High School is Tonga's nominee for a study tour to Japan after winning the 8th Japanese Speech Contest open category on Wednesday, May 10 in Nuku'alofa. Mr Yukio Numata said in education, there are two notable subjects where the popularity of Japanese culture among the young people of Tonga, the study of Soroban and the Japanese language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC