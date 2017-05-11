THS student wins Japanese speech contest

Milika Fifita , a Form Seven student of Tonga High School is Tonga's nominee for a study tour to Japan after winning the 8th Japanese Speech Contest open category on Wednesday, May 10 in Nuku'alofa. Mr Yukio Numata said in education, there are two notable subjects where the popularity of Japanese culture among the young people of Tonga, the study of Soroban and the Japanese language.

