Samoa faces ABs

Samoa faces ABs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Fiji Times

New Zealand will prepare for the first Test against the British & Irish Lions with a game against Samoa in Auckland on June 16 as part of a Pasifika double header straight after Wales face Tonga, New Zealand Rugby said yesterday. The All Blacks play the Lions in the first Test at Eden Park on June 24 and the Samoa match had long been discussed as a chance for Steve Hansen's side to work on their combinations before the series begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC