Samoa faces ABs

New Zealand will prepare for the first Test against the British & Irish Lions with a game against Samoa in Auckland on June 16 as part of a Pasifika double header straight after Wales face Tonga, New Zealand Rugby said yesterday. The All Blacks play the Lions in the first Test at Eden Park on June 24 and the Samoa match had long been discussed as a chance for Steve Hansen's side to work on their combinations before the series begins.

