Lord Sevele says that Tonga can affor...

Lord Sevele says that Tonga can afford to host 2019 Pacific Games

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Matangi Tonga

"We have the money let's get on with the games!" Lord Feleti Sevele told Tongan media on Friday, 19 May. The former Prime Minister wants to turn around a decision announced by the Tonga government to cancel hosting of the games of the 2019 Pacific Games Organising Committee and Lord Vaea, the Acting President of the Tonga Amateur Sports Association and National Olympic Committee called a press conference to respond to the announcement by Tonga's Prime Minister Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva last week that he was withdrawing the Tonga Government support for Tonga to host the 2019 Pacific Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC