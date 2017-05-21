Lord Sevele says that Tonga can afford to host 2019 Pacific Games

"We have the money let's get on with the games!" Lord Feleti Sevele told Tongan media on Friday, 19 May. The former Prime Minister wants to turn around a decision announced by the Tonga government to cancel hosting of the games of the 2019 Pacific Games Organising Committee and Lord Vaea, the Acting President of the Tonga Amateur Sports Association and National Olympic Committee called a press conference to respond to the announcement by Tonga's Prime Minister Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva last week that he was withdrawing the Tonga Government support for Tonga to host the 2019 Pacific Games.

