Let Girls Be Girls!' campaign launched to stop growing trend of child marriages in Tonga
A "Let Girls be Girls!" campaign aimed to stop child marriage in Tonga was launched on Friday, May 19. The campaign seeks to repeal Tonga's law on marriage and lift the legal age to 18-years and over. Currently the law allows children from the ages of 15-17 to marry with parental consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
