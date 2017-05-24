Kanokupolu Dancers to perform at Asia Pacific Dance Festival
Tonga's Queen Nanasipau'u will travel to Hawaii in early August with a group of Kanokupolu dancers who have been invited to perform at the Asia Pacific Dance Festival in Honolulu. The festival funded by the University of Hawaii and the East West Center, occurs every two years in Honolulu to celebrate dance traditions from Asia and the Pacific.
