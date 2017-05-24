Kanokupolu Dancers to perform at Asia...

Kanokupolu Dancers to perform at Asia Pacific Dance Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga's Queen Nanasipau'u will travel to Hawaii in early August with a group of Kanokupolu dancers who have been invited to perform at the Asia Pacific Dance Festival in Honolulu. The festival funded by the University of Hawaii and the East West Center, occurs every two years in Honolulu to celebrate dance traditions from Asia and the Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC