image description

Williams College seniors Sarah Cooperman and Ananya Mayukha have been awarded Class of 1945 Florence Chandler Memorial Fellowships, awards that provide a $30,000 grant to support a year of purposeful, independent study outside the United States. Cooperman, a biology and environmental studies double major from Westport, Conn., developed a deep interest in bats after she took classes in ecology at Williams.

