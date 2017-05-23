Gales warning for Tongatapu

Gales warning for Tongatapu

Monday May 22 Read more: Matangi Tonga

A gale warning remains in force or Tongatapu, Ha'apai and 'Eua, while a strong wind warning is for Niuas and Vava'u land areas today Tuesday, May 23. A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory is also in force for all of Tonga, with a heavy damaging swells warning for all of Tonga waters. The Fua'amotu Weather Forecasting Centre stated that a shallow low pressure system is approaching Tonga from the west, is expected to move across the group tonight.

Chicago, IL

