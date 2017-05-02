Four year programme to address Tonga'...

Four year programme to address Tonga's skills gaps

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Matangi Tonga

A $7.5 million Tonga Skills programme funded by Australia aims to develop the skills Tonga needs to get its economy rolling. A steering committee met for the first time yesterday, and will work toward setting up a national skills development system, with the Deputy Prime Minister Hon Siaosi Sovaleni as chairman.

