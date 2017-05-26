Dr Sitiveni Halapua: why Tonga should...

Dr Sitiveni Halapua: why Tonga should scrap constituency voting

Tonga is living through its second government elected under what has been hailed as "a more democratic system of government" introduced in 2010, but experiencing increasing parliamentary and systemic dysfunction in a government trying to deal with the daily challenges in 2017. What is happening now, we inherited the problems of progress, but we do not have progress," says Dr Sitiveni Halapua, a member of a National Committee for Political Reform, known a decade ago as "Prince Tu'ipelehake's Committee", who played a pivotal role in Tonga's democratisation process.

