Armed robbery charges dismissed against Heamani Lopeti
Heamani Lopeti who was charged with armed robbery using a pistol at a Chinese store in Longlongo on March 25, 2016 got off the charges after identification evidence was rejected in the courts. The Judge expressed concern over Tonga Police's failure to adopt proper identification procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC