3,222 cannabis plants seized in Hihifo

A large haul of cannabis plants and seeds were seized by Tonga Police on 4 May, at six different bush allotments in Fou'i and Matahau in Tongatapu. The Acting Police Commissioner 'Unga Fa'aoa said 3,222 cannabis plants with more than 20,000 cannabis seeds, and six cannabis pot plants were seized from five locations in Fo'ui and one in Matahau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.