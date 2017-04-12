Why single women in Tongatapu are eye...

Why single women in Tongatapu are eyeing outer islands

Wednesday Apr 12

For the first time in 30 years there are more females than males in Tonga, especially on Tongatapu, according to the 2016 Population Census preliminary data released by the Statistics department recently. Males have featured prominently in the population census since 1986 and at last count in 2011, there were 706 more males than females.

Chicago, IL

