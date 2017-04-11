Warnings for litterbugs

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Litterbugs have yet to fined for littering by the Environment Department in Nuku'alofa since the enforcement of an Environment Management Regulations 2016, that came into force on 1 April, in Tonga - but they have been warned. The campaign aimed to keep Tonga clean relies on this regulation to fine those who are caught littering or disposing of waste illegally.

