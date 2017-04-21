Tongan govt needs to constrain "unpro...

Tongan govt needs to constrain "unproductive spending"

Friday Apr 21

Two key challenges that the Tongan economy faces now are for government to manage carefully its wage bill and also its financing of the 2019 South Pacific Games related constructions, the World Bank says in its latest Economic Update for Tonga. The Economic Update Report for East Asia and Pacific April 2017 stressed that if Tonga is able to manage its expenditures prudently, it will be able to retain the fiscal space necessary to meet pressing service delivery needs, and respond effectively to the frequent natural disasters shocks.

