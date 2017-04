Tonga remains a sanctuary for whales

Academics and scientists, from left, Dr Scott Baker, David Mattila, Anton Vanttelden, Giuseppe Notarbartolo di Sciara, Michael Donoghue and Erich Hoyt . All Tongan waters are declared a sanctuary for whales," Tonga's Acting Prime Minister, Hon Siaosi Sovaleni said at the opening of an international "Whales in a Changing Ocean" conference today in Nuku'alofa.

