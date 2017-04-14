Tonga Girl Guides teaching confidence...

Tonga Girl Guides teaching confidence and life skills

Empowering the ta'ahine Tonga to go forward to be good leaders, good mothers "at home and in the whole world", is a mission of the Girl Guides in Tonga, says Chief Commissioner Halaevalu Palu. For the last 10 years Halaevalu has volunteered most of her time to the guides, visiting "two or three schools every day, except Fridays", along with other volunteer guide leaders such as Suzy Pasikala, and trained teachers.

