Three men busted with cannabis packets

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Three men were arrested by Tonga Police in different locations in Nuku'alofa for possession of cannabis over the Easter weekend. Acting Chief Superintendent Tevita Vailea said today two of the accused aged 27 and 31 from Nakolo were arrested in Kolofo'ou early Friday morning, April 14. One was arrested with a packet of cannabis weighing 2.29 grams while the other had another packet of cannabis of .61 grams.

