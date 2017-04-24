Sydney photographer captures stunning...

Sydney photographer captures stunning images under the sea

Read more: Daily Mail

Face-to-face with giants of the deep: Nosy whales and rays are captured swimming up to divers in stunning photographs taken by an amatuer who says 'they are as curious of us as we are of them' The creatures are not shy and manta rays in particular are indifferent to the divers, meaning they can get cose They're the breathtaking images which capture the touching moment humans and marine creatures come face-to-face in the deep blue sea. David Edgar, from Manly on Sydney's Northern Beaches, snaps stunning portraits of freedivers swimming just inches from manta rays and humpback whales.

Chicago, IL

