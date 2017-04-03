Rotary presents ambulance and equipment for Vaiola
Staff from the Ministry of Health, South Australia Ambulance Service and members of the Rotary Club of Noarlunga East and Nuku'alofa inspect the new ambulance. of Noarlunga East and Keith Driscoll, Executive Director Clinical from the South Australia Ambulance Service hoped that it will allow the ambulance to operate effectively for a long time, and help the ministry to improve their provision of health services.
