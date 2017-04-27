Rescued man rowed for three days in l...

Rescued man rowed for three days in life raft

Thursday Apr 27

Tupouniua Veamatahau is happy to be back on dry land in 'Eua with his wife and two children after his three-day ordeal at sea. When he left Manuka, Tongatapu for 'Eua on Saturday, April 22 he did not realize his solo boat trip would take a turn for the worse.

Chicago, IL

