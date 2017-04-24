NZDF Searches for Tongan Fisherman in Distress

The New Zealand Defence Force has sent a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft to search for a Tongan fisherman whose boat suffered engine failure while fishing off the main island of Tongatapu on Saturday. Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander, said the Orion left Whenuapai in Auckland following a request from the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand and is due to reach the search area about 4.45pm.

