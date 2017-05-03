NZDF Finds Missing Tongan Fisherman Safe But Sunburned

The New Zealand Defence Force has found the Tongan fisherman missing since last weekend safe but sunburned, adrift in an inflatable life raft off the island of Eua. Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander, said a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion used in the search, which was supervised by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand , spotted the man waving with his oars about mid-afternoon.

