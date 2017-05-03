NZ Defence Force finds missing Tongan fisherman
A New Zealand Defence Force orion has found a man waving his paddles from a life-raft in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft was sent to Tonga to help local authorities search for the man on Monday, after he disappeared while fishing off the main island of Tongatapu days earlier.
