Nevada sheriff captain shares gang in...

Nevada sheriff captain shares gang insight with foreign kingdom

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Joe Duffy is well-versed in gang activity, so when he was asked to help the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga deal with a rising gang problem, he immediately said yes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC