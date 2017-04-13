Court rules in favour of bank's claim...

Court rules in favour of bank's claim against Lord Lasike

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Bank that all debts owed by the Kingdom of Tonga to Lord Lasike are to be paid directly to the bank. /2015) between Lord Lasike and the Kingdom of Tonga, that Lord Lasike was entitled to payment by the Kingdom of remuneration he ought to have earned as a member of the Legislative Assembly and as Speaker in the sum of He said the bank had initially obtained a judgment against Lord Lasike, and applied for an order under Order 32 Supreme Court Rules to garnishee a debt it said was owed by the garnishee to Lord Lasike, in partial satisfaction of its judgment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC