Court rules in favour of bank's claim against Lord Lasike
Bank that all debts owed by the Kingdom of Tonga to Lord Lasike are to be paid directly to the bank. /2015) between Lord Lasike and the Kingdom of Tonga, that Lord Lasike was entitled to payment by the Kingdom of remuneration he ought to have earned as a member of the Legislative Assembly and as Speaker in the sum of He said the bank had initially obtained a judgment against Lord Lasike, and applied for an order under Order 32 Supreme Court Rules to garnishee a debt it said was owed by the garnishee to Lord Lasike, in partial satisfaction of its judgment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC