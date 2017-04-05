Cook Islands bans commercial fishing ...

Cook Islands bans commercial fishing to protect whales and other marine life

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Cook Islands ban placed on commercial fishing last month within 50 nautical miles of the nation was highlighted at the Whales in a Changing Ocean conference opening yesterday in Nuku'alofa. Cook Islands Minister of Environment, Hon Kiriau Turepu stressed that the ban is to reduce the interaction between commercial fishing and whales in their waters.

Chicago, IL

