Cardinal Mafi cancels Vatican trip due to illness
A spokesperson from the Catholic Church Diocesan Centre, Nuku'alofa said that Cardinal Soane Patita Mafi left Tonga on Friday, 31 March en route for Rome. They said that Cardinal Mafi was not well when he left Tonga and after he arrived in Auckland he decided to have a medical check-up before he embarked on the long flight from Auckland to Rome.
