Arrests for alcohol offences increased over Easter
Forty-seven people were arrested for drunk driving and drinking alcohol in public places mainly in central Nuku'alofa, during the Easter weekend from April 14-17. Nine people were charged with drunk driving and 38 were charged with drinking in public places during Operation Safe Streets held every weekend, to reduce offences related to alcohol.
