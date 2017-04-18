Arrests for alcohol offences increase...

Arrests for alcohol offences increased over Easter

Tuesday Apr 18

Forty-seven people were arrested for drunk driving and drinking alcohol in public places mainly in central Nuku'alofa, during the Easter weekend from April 14-17. Nine people were charged with drunk driving and 38 were charged with drinking in public places during Operation Safe Streets held every weekend, to reduce offences related to alcohol.

Chicago, IL

