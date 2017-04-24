Air Force Orion joins search for miss...

Air Force Orion joins search for missing Tongan fisherman

A RNZAF Orion joining the search for a missing Tongan fisherman is due to reach the main search area off the main island of Tongatapu about 4.45pm today. Photo / File An Air Force Orion as been sent to search for a Tongan fisherman whose boat suffered engine failure during a fishing trip on Saturday.

